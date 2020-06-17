Gwen Stefani returns to 'The Voice'

Singer Gwen Stefani is coming back to "The Voice" for its 19th season, replacing Nick Jonas who took over from her in the last installment of the singing reality series. According to Deadline, Stefani will reunite with coaches - beau Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and host Carson Daly for the upcoming cycle of the NBC show.

Stefani last appeared in season 17 and previously had been a coach in seasons 7, 9 and 12 as well as a mentor in seasons 8 and 10. She left the show last time for a solo Las Vegas residency. "The Voice" will premiere later this year.