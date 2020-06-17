Left Menu
Ayesha Takia opens up about being bullied in film industry

In the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actor Ayesha Takia has claimed that she was subjected to workplace bullying and asked fans to reach out to their dear ones if they have gone through a similar experience.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

In the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actor Ayesha Takia has claimed that she was subjected to workplace bullying and asked fans to reach out to their dear ones if they have gone through a similar experience. Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. His demise has prompted many actors to open up about navigating the film industry which is infamous for favouring its own and shunning the outsiders who brave through apparent bullying within Bollywood circles. Takia made her debut with 2004's "Taarzan: The Wonder Car" and went on to star in films such as "Socha Na Tha" , "Salaam-e-Ishq", "Sunday" and "Wanted". "Having personally been through many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying. I wish to spread the word about this and I want you to speak up, please, if someone is making you feel less, small or worthless," she said without taking any name.

The 34-year-old actor has been away from films since 2011's "Mod" , which reunited her with director Nagesh Kukunoor with whom she collaborated on critically-acclaimed films like "Dor" and "8 x 10 Tasveer". "Please know that you are incredible and unique. You are meant to be here and fight for what you deserve. You are bright and different, you must not let them win. Please speak to someone. Reach out," Takia wrote on Tuesday. The actor said said it may seem difficult, but if someone is being troubled, they will eventually find people who will listen and understand what they are going through. "We need this world to be a kind place for our future generations and for their sake we must make sure that love and kindness lead the way. Pls be nice to people, be kind and sensitive because you have no idea how fragile or what hardship someone is going through (sic)," she captioned the post titled 'What is Bullying?'. According to an official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that Rajput, 34, was under medication for depression.

