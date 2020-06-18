Alita: Battle Angel 2 progress updates, cast revealed, what we know so far

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is undeniably a highly demanding movie and fans are passionately waiting for its release. There is another reason why fans are vehemently looking forward to the second movie. The reason is it is going to be directed by the Avatar and Titanic movies' director, James Cameron.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official confirmation. But we still can recall that James Cameron and the Spy Kids director, Robert Rodriguez said that they had plans for Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future. "It's Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be "Alita: Fallen Angel" and then Alita... you know "Avenging Angel" and then Alita whatever. I mean, that's assuming we make some money," James Cameron said earlier.

Christoph Waltz, who played the role of a renowned cyborg scientist, Dr. Dyson Ido, stated that he had not heard of any discussions about a potential sequel to the film, and though the possibility was unlikely following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox as it may not have fit in with the Disney brand.

As of now, we don't have any update on the development work on Alita: Battle Angel 2. But Rosa Salazar has revealed that she is ready to play Alita in the movie. According to her, she has no idea about the script or plot or its development. Along with Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz is highly expected to return in the sequel as Dr Dyson Ido, Mahershala Ali as Vector, Keenan Johnson as Hugo, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Eiza Gonzalez as Nyssaina.

The progress for Alita: Battle Angel 2 can't be expected now due to the global pandemic situation. During this time, we can't expect any progress on the second movie.

