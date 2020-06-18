Left Menu
Development News Edition

I want to keep redefining myself: South star Keerthy Suresh

In the same year, she also starred in Tamil language political drama "Sarkar", with Vijay and followed it up with a cameo in 2019's "Manmadhudu 2", a Telugu rom-com with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The actor said though the team created magic with "Mahanati", she wants to keep exploring different characters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:16 IST
I want to keep redefining myself: South star Keerthy Suresh

It takes one role for an artiste to receive popularity and recognition and south star Keerthy Suresh already has that as Savitri in "Mahanati", the 2018 biopic of the legendary Tamil actor. But Suresh, who also won the best actress National Award for the Tamil-Telugu film, says "Mahanati" was the just the beginning.

The 27-year-old actor, daughter of Malayalam producer G Suresh Kumar and Tamil actor Menaka, is now one of the most sought after names in the south film industry. Things have changed "beautifully" post "Mahanati", she said.

"I'm choosing scripts more wisely. I wanted to do something very commercial after that but it didn't go according to plan. I got more offers of women-centric films. But I took my time. "I was particular about what I should do next. I didn't deliberately take a break, but it just happened. And the kind of commercial films I got then were different. Generally, you might not get meaty roles in commercial films but after ('Mahanati') I got some good offers," Suresh told PTI in an interview. In the same year, she also starred in Tamil language political drama "Sarkar" , with Vijay and followed it up with a cameo in 2019's "Manmadhudu 2", a Telugu rom-com with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

The actor said though the team created magic with "Mahanati", she wants to keep exploring different characters. "I want to keep redefining myself. I can't have just one iconic character and feel that's just about it. I feel like that's just the beginning for me to explore a lot of new things. 'Mahanati' is one experience that the people will never forget. I'm very happy I have such a film in my career. But I have to keep exploring and do different things." Now the actor is gearing up for mystery thriller "Penguin" , her first film in about one-and-a-half years.

The film, shot simultaneously in Tamil an Telugu, follows a mother (Suresh) who is trying to find her son when there is a serial killer at large. Suresh said she was looking for a strong woman-centric film after "Mahanati" and thought this could be the one. "When I heard the narration, it was so interesting. The content is so strong. It is an emotional thriller. It was challenging, so I wanted to try it out," she added.

"Penguin" is directed by debutant Eashvar Karthic and produced by Karthik Subbaraj, in association with Passion Studios. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 19. Suresh said she loves working with first-time directors as they bring in a new perspective. "You can actually learn a lot from that. Eashvar doesn't have that film background. He has worked in the bank sector. That was my first question to him: 'Banks to cinema, how is it possible?' He told me films are his passion. Eashvar not only delivered the narration well but also executed the film," she added. She said she would love to collaborate with the director on another project soon.

"His vision is great and he delivered one step ahead of what he promised. I loved working with his team - the DOP, the editor. I keep telling them we will have to get together again for another film." "Penguin" was up for a theatrical release but the film is now directly arriving on Amazon due to the coronavirus pandemic. Suresh said getting a digital release for the movie during the ongoing health crisis is the best foot forward.

"The current situation is something no one expected. But at this point of time we don't know when the cinema halls will open and when people will go to watch films. For me, having a release at this time is great because it's already been a long time. I'm happy about it. "The film is also premiering in 200 odd countries, so its reach will be huge. This will be like a new trendsetting thing. I'm also excited as it's my first digital release," she said. Suresh said it is still going to take some time for the situation to go back to normal. "We still are fighting very hard. Some states are so badly affected. I'm just waiting to jump outside my house," she added.

Her upcoming projects include Malayalam film "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham" , Tamil film "Annaatthe" with superstar Rajinikanth, and Telugu titles such as "Miss India", "Rang De", "Good Luck Sakhi" , directed by Nagesh Kukunoor..

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Carzonrent appoints Sudarshan S Sarma as CEO

Car rental company Carzonrent India on Thursday said it has appointed Sudarshan S Sarma as its Chief Executive Officer. Until recently, he was the Industry Lead - Automotive at Facebook. In a career spanning over 15 years, Sarma has also...

NZ underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded

A massive joint effort between New Zealand Government agencies, employers, and the Vanuatu Government is underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded in New Zealand, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Ministe...

Singer Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103 - PA Media

Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and more recently during the coronavirus pandemic with her song Well Meet Again, has died at the age of 103, British media reported on Thursday.Known as the Force...

Sharp learning curve for bosses as WFH goes global

Two weeks into the coronavirus lockdown and Sergei Holmeckis, a boss at Deutsche Telekoms Czech operations in the city of Brno, was frustrated with staff video calls. His team didnt like turning on their cameras and the discussion was stilt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020