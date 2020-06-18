Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever and others to star in HBO's quarantine special 'Coastal Elites'

Veteran singer-songwriter Bette Midler is among the popular names who will be starring in HBO's scripted special "Coastal Elites". Produced entirely under quarantine, the special will be directed by "Bombshell" helmer Jay Roach and also star Kaitlyn Dever, Issa Rae, Dan Levy and Sarah Paulson.

It will feature characters from New York and Los Angeles who are coping with politics and the coronavirus pandemic and tell stories of breaking down and breaking through in the summer of 2020. Playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick has penned the special, which will debut in September this year. "Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach bring their razor-sharp perspective and wit to HBO. We are thrilled to partner with them in telling this story, which is uniquely resonant for these times," Casey Bloys, President of HBO Programming, said in a statement. Roach and Rudnick have also executive produced the special alongside Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez, Scott Chaloff and Michelle Graham.