Ace comedian Johnny Lever says, The long hours during the shoot were fun because of cast

The long hours during the shoot were fun because of the cast”, says ace comedian Johnny Lever from Sony SAB’s Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double

Updated: 18-06-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:46 IST
In an endeavour to keep its viewers happy and entertained, Sony SAB is currently telecasting one of its highly acclaimed comedy show Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double, starring some of biggest television stars such as ace comedian Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Ashwini Kalsekar and Kishwer Merchant.

The show features Johnny Lever in a double role of Commissioner Gogol Chatterjee and a khabri, who is the top cop's twin - adding to the double trouble which is at its entertaining best for the viewers.

Recalling the memories of the show, Johnny Lever said, "It is a great feeling to witness the show running again on Sony SAB. It was a wonderful experience while shooting for Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double. I have created several memories during that phase. Most importantly, I learnt how the television industry functions because of this show."

Talking about his experience, Lever said, "Shooting for a television show is a unique experience, you spend almost 12-13 hours on the set and the entire cast and team becomes a family. Before Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double I had worked in television for a short span but this show was a full-time experience for me. I soaked in every learning while working for the show. Working with Kiku, Ansari, Ashwini and others was a fun experience. Ashwini and I used to always get into these fun banters and because of this dynamic cast, even the long hours became a joy ride."

