Elijah Wood to star in crime thriller 'No Man of God'

"Lord of the Rings" star Elijah Wood will star as serial killer Ted Bundy's FBI analyst in crime thriller "No Man of God". "No Man of God" will explore the complex relationship that formed between the two men during Bundy's final years on death row.

Updated: 18-06-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:22 IST
Elijah Wood to star in crime thriller 'No Man of God'
"Lord of the Rings" star Elijah Wood will star as serial killer Ted Bundy's FBI analyst in crime thriller "No Man of God". According to Deadline, while the makers have found Bill Hagmaier in Wood, the search for the reel Bundy is on.

Set largely in a single interrogation room, the film is based on real-life transcripts culled from conversations between Hagmaier and Bundy that took place between 1984 and 1989. "No Man of God" will explore the complex relationship that formed between the two men during Bundy's final years on death row. Amber Sealey is attached to direct from C Robert Cargill's script.

Wood will also serve as producer along with Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, and Kim Sherman. "Doctor Strange" director Scott Derrickson will executive produce with Hagmaier, Stacy Jorgensen, and Mark Ward.

Production company XYZ Films will be launching the project next week at Cannes Virtual Market.

