Shraddha Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: He danced to his own tune

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his friend and "Chhichhore" co-star Shraddha Kapoor says his passing has left a huge void but she will remember the actor as someone full of kindness, intelligence and curiosity.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:33 IST
Shraddha Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: He danced to his own tune

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. According to Mumbai Police, the actor was under medication for depression.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Kapoor shared a picture of the duo along with the front page of the book "The Secret Principles of Genius" signed by Rajput. "Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void. Sushant! Dearest Sush! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere," she began the homage. "He danced to his own tune! I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next," Kapoor, who was among Rajput's industry friends who attended his funeral, wrote in the caption.

She said the actor was not only a wonderful co-star, "who put his heart and soul in to his work", but also a deeply caring person. "His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment." Rajput was fascinated by science and astronomy, and Kapoor said he always wanted to share this experience with others. The actor recalled how Rajput, at a musical and poetry get-together at his home, showed her the moon from his telescope. "I was so speechless that I could see it's exquisite beauty up close! He wanted to share that feeling. Our 'Chhichhore' gang went to his beautiful home in Pavna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us - he loved nature! "He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerised by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way. He was truly, one of a kind. I'll miss you dearest Sush. Shine on," she added. "Chhichhore" , the 2019 film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, marked Rajput's last big screen appearance.

