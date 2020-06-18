Left Menu
Zack Snyder shares sneak peek of his 'Justice League' cut

Director Zack Snyder on Thursday shared a brief teaser of his widely anticipated cut of 'Justice League'. The new 'Snyder Cut' of the film will debut next year on HBO Max.

Still from the teaser of 'Snyder cut' of 'Justice League' (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Director Zack Snyder on Thursday shared a brief teaser of his widely anticipated cut of 'Justice League'. The new 'Snyder Cut' of the film will debut next year on HBO Max. The American filmmaker unveiled the teaser on Twitter and wrote: "First-ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome. @hbomax#releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome"

The 34-second long video feature actor Gal Gadot superhero character 'Wonder Woman' discovering some sort of artifact. While a voiceover is played behind, a dialogue: "The bell's already been rung, and they've heard it. Out in the dark among the stars. Ding dong. The god is dead." The release of the mythical version of the 2017 superhero movie 'Justice League' was announced by the director himself earlier in May.

Fans have long surmised that there is a director's cut of the widely popular 'Justice League', which was finished by director Joss Whedon after Snyder departed during production, reported Entertainment Weekly. The American director had completed the majority of work on the super-hero movie in 2016 but stepped away from post-production and editing in light of a family tragedy.

Warner Bros. brought in 'The Avengers' director Joss Whedon to step into Snyder's shoes for reshoots and tweaks. The Warner Bros. flick opened to discouraging reviews and reportedly caused a loss of about USD 60 million to the studio, as it was one of the most expensive films ever made.

DC fans, including actor Jason Momoa, have long waited to see Snyder's original vision. (ANI)

