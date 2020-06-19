Left Menu
Development News Edition

Julianne Hough feeling 'super upset' amid divorce from Brooks Laich: report

For American singer-dancer, Julianne Hough divorce hasn't been easy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 10:39 IST
Julianne Hough feeling 'super upset' amid divorce from Brooks Laich: report
Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

For American singer-dancer, Julianne Hough divorce hasn't been easy. According to Fox News, the 31-year-old dancer recently announced her split from husband and ice hockey player Brooks Laich after almost three years of marriage.

While Hough and the 36-year-old hockey player have appeared to remain cordial post-breakup, it's been a rough go for the 'Rock of Ages' star, according to a new report. A source revealed to Us Weekly, "Julianne's not doing great right now and feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings. She is super upset."

Hough's hair has undergone a few changes in recent weeks, as she debuted a pink 'do in late May and now her new brunette look, which was first seen on Instagram last week. The representatives for Hough did not immediately respond to the outlet's request for comment.

It appears that despite the split, Laich is maintaining his friendship with more than just Hough, as he recently spent some time with her brother, Derek. Also, a dancer, Derek made an appearance on Laich's Instagram Story on Wednesday, as well as a handful of other pals.

In the brief video, Derek could be seen playing ping-pong while a few friends, including his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, watched. Last month, Hough and Laich announced their split in a joint statement to People magazine.

They said in an interview, "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward." (ANI)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Pandemic prises open inflation information gap: Mike Dolan

Like the coronavirus, the big problem with inflation during the pandemic is how little we know about it, an information gap that is forcing central banks to act now and ask questions later. Economists and investors are split over the implic...

Soccer-No champion declared following UAE Pro League cancellation

The UAE Pro League will not crown a champion for the 2019-20 season after the decision to cancel the campaign due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it said on Thursday. Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli were on top of the standings with 43 points...

One billion children experience violence every year as countries fail to protect them: UN report

Half of the worlds children -- one billion every year -- are affected by physical, sexual or psychological violence, suffering injuries and death because countries have failed to follow established strategies to protect them, the first repo...

India will intensify engagement at UN to move Security Council reform process ahead: Envoy

India will intensify its engagement at the United Nations to move the long-pending Security Council reform process forward as the UNSCs current structure no longer reflects the geopolitical realities of the 21st century, according to the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020