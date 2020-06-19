Julianne Hough feeling 'super upset' amid divorce from Brooks Laich: report

For American singer-dancer, Julianne Hough divorce hasn't been easy. According to Fox News, the 31-year-old dancer recently announced her split from husband and ice hockey player Brooks Laich after almost three years of marriage.

While Hough and the 36-year-old hockey player have appeared to remain cordial post-breakup, it's been a rough go for the 'Rock of Ages' star, according to a new report. A source revealed to Us Weekly, "Julianne's not doing great right now and feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings. She is super upset."

Hough's hair has undergone a few changes in recent weeks, as she debuted a pink 'do in late May and now her new brunette look, which was first seen on Instagram last week. The representatives for Hough did not immediately respond to the outlet's request for comment.

It appears that despite the split, Laich is maintaining his friendship with more than just Hough, as he recently spent some time with her brother, Derek. Also, a dancer, Derek made an appearance on Laich's Instagram Story on Wednesday, as well as a handful of other pals.

In the brief video, Derek could be seen playing ping-pong while a few friends, including his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, watched. Last month, Hough and Laich announced their split in a joint statement to People magazine.

They said in an interview, "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward." (ANI)