Nahnatchka Khan to direct 'Dial A for Aunties' adaptation

Filmmaker Nahnatchka Khan will be adapting Indonesian author Jesse Q Sutanto's upcoming book "Dial A for Aunties" for Netflix. The project, being touted as "Crazy Rich Asians" meets "Weekend at Bernie’s" story, will be directed by Khan, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The filmmaker is best known for her extensive work on the small screen with shows like "Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23" and "Fresh Off the Boat".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 13:32 IST
The filmmaker is best known for her extensive work on the small screen with shows like "Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23" and "Fresh Off the Boat" . She made her directorial debut with Netflix's 2019 romantic comedy "Always Be My Maybe". "Dial A for Aunties" revolves around a young wedding photographer who, along with her mother and aunts, tries to hide the body of her blind date while working the wedding day of a wealthy client. Sutanto's book is set to be published in April 2021.

"'Dial A for Aunties' is a brilliant and fun page-turning ride full of unbelievable plot twists; a date went tragically wrong, well-intended but meddling aunties, an entirely fresh type of a heroine and a big romance," Lisa Nishimura, Netflix's Vice President of original documentary and independent features. "With the singular talent of Nahnatchka Khan at the helm, we found the perfect pairing for this incredible and vibrant story," she added.

