Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instgaram account memorialized

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's memories will continue to be celebrated as Instagram has memorialised his account, adding "remembering" to his bio. Days after his untimely demise, Instagram added "remembering" to his account bio and memorialised it as a place to remember the actor's life. According to the photo-video sharing website, no one can log into a memorialised account.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:34 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instgaram account memorialized
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's memories will continue to be celebrated as Instagram has memorialized his account, adding "remembering" to his bio. Rajput, 34, known for films like "Kai Po Che!" , "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" , "Chhichhore", was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, sending shockwaves in the film industry and elsewhere. Days after his untimely demise, Instagram added "remembering" to his account bio and memorialized it as a place to remember the actor's life.

According to the photo-video sharing website, no one can log into a memorialized account. The posts the deceased person shared, including photos and videos, stay on their page and are visible to the users they were shared with. Also, once the account is memorialized, no one will be able to make changes to any of the existing posts or information.

The actor's last post on the social media platform was a tribute to his late mother on June 3. Rajput's death is being investigated by the Mumbai Police and so far statements of over 13 people, including actor's family members and close friends, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, have been recorded. The police have also sent a letter to Yash Raj Films seeking details of the contracts it had signed with him.

