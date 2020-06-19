Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I boycotted the awards': Abhay Deol slams Bollywood for lobbying against him

Sharing a still of his hit film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' actor Abhay Deol on Friday slammed Bollywood for "shamelessly" lobbying against him and said that despite being one of the leads of the film, he was demoted as the supporting actor in "almost all the award functions."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:04 IST
'I boycotted the awards': Abhay Deol slams Bollywood for lobbying against him
A still from the film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' featuring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a still of his hit film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' actor Abhay Deol on Friday slammed Bollywood for "shamelessly" lobbying against him and said that despite being one of the leads of the film, he was demoted as the supporting actor in "almost all the award functions." Deol took to Instagram to share the still from the film featuring him, director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actor Hrithik Roshan and penned down a long caption along with it.

He began the note talking about the film and said that he feels the need to chant the title of the film to himself. "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed," he wrote.

He then went on to share how he and Farhan Akhtar were demoted as only supporting actors during award functions and the film was reduced to a love story. "I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as 'supporting actors.' Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as 'actors in a leading role'," Deol wrote.

"So by the industry's own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes," he added. He ended the note by sharing that as a mark of protest against the industry, Deol had then boycotted all the award functions.

"There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it.#familyfareawards," his caption read. 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' was an adventure drama with an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah.

The critically acclaimed film was released in 2011 and was a major hit at the box office. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO should change rules that led it to oppose travel restrictions, ex-head says

The World Health Organization should change guidelines that led it to oppose travel restrictions early in the coronavirus epidemic, said former WHO chief Gro Harlem Brundtland, who now chairs an independent watchdog that monitors the global...

Twitter rolls out 'voice' tweet for iOS

After introducing the Fleets feature recently, Twitter on Friday rolled out the new audio tweet feature for iOS users.According to Mashable, each audio tweet allows user to capture audio of upto 140 seconds but in case the user wants to spe...

English COVID-19 R number falls to 0.7-0.9, in line with UK

The COVID-19 reproduction number for England fell to 0.7-0.9, bringing it into line with the rest of the UK, the government said on Friday, as it also published details of how quickly the disease was shrinking for the first time. Prime Mini...

Trump warns protesters to face 'different scene' at his Oklahoma rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened unspecified action against any protesters at his weekend campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saying they would be treated much differently than they have been in other cities.Any protesters, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020