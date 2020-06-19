Left Menu
'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies at 88

Veteran stage and film actor Ian Holm, internationally famous for his role as Bilbo Baggins in 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy, died at the age of 88, reported Variety.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:05 IST
'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies at 88
Late actor Ian Holm . Image Credit: ANI

Veteran stage and film actor Ian Holm, internationally famous for his role as Bilbo Baggins in 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy, died at the age of 88, reported Variety. He was widely popular for his theatre, on-stage performances. He was a leading performer and a prominent face of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

After making his acting mettle strong in theatres, he began working in films, debuting with an adaptation of his stage performance in 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' in 1968. The late actor is widely recognised for the high-profile movies, including 'Alien', 'The Fifth Element', 'Lord of the Rings' sequel, and 'The Return of the King' and 'Hobbit' and 'The Battle of the Five Armies'.

But his finest work was from the independently made productions like 'Chariots of Fire', an Oscar best picture, which brought him a nomination as best supporting actor in 1982. His other internationally acclaimed performances were seen in movies like 'The Madness of King George,' 'Joe Gould's Secret,' 'Big Night and 'The Sweet Hereafter'. (ANI)

