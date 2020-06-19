Mark Rylance to star in comedy movie 'The Fantastic Flitcrofts'

Left Menu
Academy Award-winning actor Mark Rylance has been confirmed to star in the comedy-drama 'The Fantastic Flitcrofts.'

19-06-2020
Veteran actor Mark Rylance . Image Credit: ANI

Academy Award-winning actor Mark Rylance has been confirmed to star in the comedy-drama 'The Fantastic Flitcrofts.' The upcoming movie will be directed by 'Eternal Beauty' filmmaker Craig Roberts and is based on the adapted screenplay by 'Paddington 2' writer Simon Farnaby.

The veteran actor will be seen as Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, who managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process. "I am particularly thrilled to be offered a comedy, I have had some of my best times in the theatre in comedies, 'Boeing Boeing', and 'Twelfth Night' in the West End and on Broadway. This is the first comic film I have ever been offered. A comedy of character and situation which I love," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Rylance as saying.

The film is Bankrolled by Nichola Martin through Baby Cow Films, BAFTA Award winner Tom Miller from Water & Power Productions, together with Kate Glover. BAFTA winner and Oscar nominee Christine Langan and James Swarbrick are executive producers. (ANI)

