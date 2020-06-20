Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph spark romance rumours after going on tattoo date

American TV personality Colton Underwood and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph went on a tattoo date with her sister, Michelle, and her sister's boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin. According to Fox News, the former couple's outing comes less than two months after they announced their split.

The 28-year-old star posted a photo of himself on Instagram as he was tattooed by Jack from Bay Ink Tattoo. "A glass of red, some art and good friends!" he captioned the post. It was unclear what he had inked on his forearm. Randolph and her sister got a matching tattoo of a cross on their pinkie finger.

The exes were among several friends and got tacos during their evening. According to a source to Us Weekly, "It was just a bunch of meaningful tattoos and a really nice, chill night with friends."

Both reality stars vowed to remain friends following their breakup on May 29. The 'First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV' author posted a photo with his ex on Instagram captioned, "Sometimes people are just meant to be friends -- and that's okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together -- so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."

Randolph, too, shared several photos and videos of Underwood. "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other's lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there," she wrote. "I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other back. Always." (ANI)