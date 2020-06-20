Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph spark romance rumours after going on tattoo date

American TV personality Colton Underwood and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph went on a tattoo date with her sister, Michelle, and her sister's boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 12:40 IST
Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph spark romance rumours after going on tattoo date
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American TV personality Colton Underwood and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph went on a tattoo date with her sister, Michelle, and her sister's boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin. According to Fox News, the former couple's outing comes less than two months after they announced their split.

The 28-year-old star posted a photo of himself on Instagram as he was tattooed by Jack from Bay Ink Tattoo. "A glass of red, some art and good friends!" he captioned the post. It was unclear what he had inked on his forearm. Randolph and her sister got a matching tattoo of a cross on their pinkie finger.

The exes were among several friends and got tacos during their evening. According to a source to Us Weekly, "It was just a bunch of meaningful tattoos and a really nice, chill night with friends."

Both reality stars vowed to remain friends following their breakup on May 29. The 'First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV' author posted a photo with his ex on Instagram captioned, "Sometimes people are just meant to be friends -- and that's okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together -- so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."

Randolph, too, shared several photos and videos of Underwood. "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other's lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there," she wrote. "I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other back. Always." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US sends back to India imported aluminum billets after spotting leafhopper insect

The US has sent back to India a container of imported aluminium billets after agriculture specialists spotted a green rice leafhopper in it, according to the Customs and Border Protection officials. The US Department of Agriculture confirme...

Two 'royals' in MP gain RS entry after defeat in LS polls

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh and his once arch rival and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, both belonging to two erstwhile royal families in Madhya Pradesh, have made their way to the Rajya Sabha after tasting defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabh...

Heather Locklear is engaged to longtime boyfriend Chris Heisser

Melrose Place star Heather Locklear and boyfriend Chris Heisser are engaged. Locklear, 58, and&#160;Heisser&#160;are high school&#160;sweethearts who rekindled their romance years ago.A source close to the couple told People magazine that t...

UK to conclude England's 2-metre COVID-19 rule review soon -minister

Britains government will announce in the coming days whether it will reduce its two-metre social distancing rule for England, a minister said. Many employers, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors, have said the rule that people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020