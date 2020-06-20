Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amitabh Bachchan lauds specially-abled fan for creating his 'Gulabo Sitabo' themed sketch

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday lauded a specially-abled fan for creating a sketch of the actor's character in his latest flick 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 15:06 IST
Amitabh Bachchan lauds specially-abled fan for creating his 'Gulabo Sitabo' themed sketch
A collage of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's picture, sketch and his fan Aayush's picture (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday lauded a specially-abled fan for creating a sketch of the actor's character in his latest flick 'Gulabo Sitabo'. Taking to Instagram, Bachchan posted the portrait created by Aayush with his feet to congratulate the star for his stunning performance in the film.

"This is Aayush .. divyaang, physically challenged or better to say, specially-abled.. cannot use his hands, so paints with his feet," Bachchan wrote in the caption. "It was a privilege when I met him at home .. bless him and his superior talent .. gifts me with this," his caption further read.

Bachchan is currently being praised all over for his performance in Shoojit Sircar's quirky comedy 'Gulabo Sitabo.' The film was released on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Zanardi in serious but stable condition following handbike accident

Former Formula One driver and twice Champ Car champion Alex Zanardi remained in serious condition in intensive care on Saturday after suffering severe head injuries in a road accident while racing his handbike in Italy the day before. The 5...

Babies with COVID-19 may have only mild illness, mostly with fever: Study

Researchers, including an Indian-origin scientist, have shown that infants under 90 days of age who tested positive for COVID-19 tend to be well, with little or no respiratory symptoms. According to the study, published in The Journal of...

Bryce Dallas won't work in 'The Help' if it is made today

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard says she wouldnt star in Tate Taylors 2011 movie The Help if it is made once again. The film, which also featured Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone and Jessica Chastain, was based on Kathryn Stocketts 2009 n...

NDA widens gap with Opposition in Rajya Sabha

The NDA is now comfortably placed in the Rajya Sabha after the biennial election as the BJPs strong numbers in the assemblies and defection from the Opposition resulted in the saffron party having 86 seats in the House and the Congress mere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020