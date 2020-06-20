Amitabh Bachchan lauds specially-abled fan for creating his 'Gulabo Sitabo' themed sketch

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday lauded a specially-abled fan for creating a sketch of the actor's character in his latest flick 'Gulabo Sitabo'. Taking to Instagram, Bachchan posted the portrait created by Aayush with his feet to congratulate the star for his stunning performance in the film.

"This is Aayush .. divyaang, physically challenged or better to say, specially-abled.. cannot use his hands, so paints with his feet," Bachchan wrote in the caption. "It was a privilege when I met him at home .. bless him and his superior talent .. gifts me with this," his caption further read.

Bachchan is currently being praised all over for his performance in Shoojit Sircar's quirky comedy 'Gulabo Sitabo.' The film was released on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12. (ANI)