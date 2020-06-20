Left Menu
Celebs share messages to encourage people to observe Yoga Day: AYUSH Ministry

Celebrities, including actors Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma, have shared motivational messages and thoughts encouraging the people to participate in the sixth International Day of Yoga, the AYUSH Ministry said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:14 IST
In their promotional messages shared with the Ministry of AYUSH, they describe Yoga as a "disciplined and patient way of leading our lives", the ministry said in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@moayush)

"They emphasise that Yoga is a practice which unites people across the world for a common cause and conveys the message of peace and harmony," it said. Some of the celebrities include the well-known movie actors like Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Milind Soman, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the statement said.

The ministry further said that since mass gatherings are not advised in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, 'Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family' are being encouraged to celebrate the 6th IDY2020 at home with families. This is sought to be achieved by encouraging Yoga performance based on the standardised Common Yoga Protocol from the respective homes of the participants at 7 am on Sunday, it said.

Additionally, the Ministry of AYUSH in association with Prasar Bharati has made arrangements for telecasting a trainer-led Yoga session on DD National to facilitate the harmonious Yoga practice, it added.

