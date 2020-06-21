Taapsee Pannu performs Yoga, says 'an eclipse is the best time to deepen spiritual soul'

As International Yoga day coincides with solar eclipse 2020, actor Taapsee Pannu while sharing her picture of practising Yoga on social media on Sunday said that an eclipse is the best time to deepen your spiritual practice. The 'Thappad' actor put out a post on Instagram wherein she is seen meditating while sitting on a mat.

"An incredible stroke of luck is that International Yoga Day today coincides with the Solar Eclipse. An eclipse is one of the best time to deepen our spiritual practice, so make sure you meditate today for a few minutes at least. If you are thinking how to start .... @munmun.ganeriwal says, "the best way to begin a meditation practice is to begin!" she wrote. The 'Judwaa 2' actor further shared her experience of indulging in Yoga and said that she always thought that yoga is just about twisting the body into complicated contortions and about being a human pretzel. Pannu emphasised that sitting on the mat every day for a few minutes, trying to tune in even when infinite thoughts might interfere, offers as much benefits to the body and mind. "The act of meditating is actually classified as 'Upasana Yoga' in Yogic scriptures," she added.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)