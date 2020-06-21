Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taapsee Pannu performs Yoga, says 'an eclipse is the best time to deepen spiritual soul'

As International Yoga day coincides with solar eclipse 2020, actor Taapsee Pannu while sharing her picture of practising Yoga on social media on Sunday said that an eclipse is the best time to deepen your spiritual practice.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:55 IST
Taapsee Pannu performs Yoga, says 'an eclipse is the best time to deepen spiritual soul'
Taapsee Pannu (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As International Yoga day coincides with solar eclipse 2020, actor Taapsee Pannu while sharing her picture of practising Yoga on social media on Sunday said that an eclipse is the best time to deepen your spiritual practice. The 'Thappad' actor put out a post on Instagram wherein she is seen meditating while sitting on a mat.

"An incredible stroke of luck is that International Yoga Day today coincides with the Solar Eclipse. An eclipse is one of the best time to deepen our spiritual practice, so make sure you meditate today for a few minutes at least. If you are thinking how to start .... @munmun.ganeriwal says, "the best way to begin a meditation practice is to begin!" she wrote. The 'Judwaa 2' actor further shared her experience of indulging in Yoga and said that she always thought that yoga is just about twisting the body into complicated contortions and about being a human pretzel. Pannu emphasised that sitting on the mat every day for a few minutes, trying to tune in even when infinite thoughts might interfere, offers as much benefits to the body and mind. "The act of meditating is actually classified as 'Upasana Yoga' in Yogic scriptures," she added.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Puravankara to invest around Rs 1,100 cr on 2 new housing projects in Bengaluru

Realty firm Puravankara will invest around Rs 1,100 crore to develop two new housing projects in Bengaluru as the company has decided to continue with planned projects despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It planned to launch these two projects i...

Yoga is India's gift hamper to world for health and peace: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

In a unique initiative, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday performed Yoga with followers of different religions in the national capital on the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day. Yoga is Indias gift hamper to the world for hea...

Political parties should desist from holding protests violating COVID-19 guidelines : Kerala Tourism Minister

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said that all political parties should desist from holding large-scale protests, saying that it may lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases. In a democracy, opposition and the public have t...

One more terrorist killed by security forces in Srinagar's Zadibal, operation underway

One more terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in the ongoing operation at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday. Another terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.A total of tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020