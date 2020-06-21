Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonam Kapoor to trolls: My privilege not an insult

In a response to social media abuse amid the 'outsider versus insider' debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Sonam Kapoor on Sunday said though she acknowledges her privilege as a star child, her identity is a matter of pride for her.The "Neerja" actor said she is proud to be the daughter of a movie star who has worked hard to sustain in the industry.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 16:36 IST
Sonam Kapoor to trolls: My privilege not an insult
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

In a response to social media abuse amid the 'outsider versus insider' debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Sonam Kapoor on Sunday said though she acknowledges her privilege as a star child, her identity is a matter of pride for her. Sonam, who comes from a family of Bollywood producers and actors, shared screenshots of the expletives-laden messages, directed towards her, veteran actor father Anil Kapoor, producer sister Rhea, among others in the next of her kin. "This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who've encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others. "I encourage you guys to see my comment section. And I'm sure you don't hope that the same comes your way. I hope your parents don't have to see this sort of stuff," she wrote on Twitter. Sonam said the remarks she made public aren't even the "worst of it".

The actor and her team are reporting these comments to the authorities, she added. Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. His death has reignited discussions around the struggle of survival in Bollywood, navigating cliques, particularly for outsiders. The "Neerja" actor said she is proud to be the daughter of a movie star who has worked hard to sustain in the industry. "Today on Father's Day I'd like to say one more thing, yes I'm my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I'm privileged. "That's not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I'm born and to whom I'm born. I'm proud. To be his daughter," she wrote. The 35-year-old actor said she has disabled the comments section from her and her father's Instagram pages to avoid the barrage of hate. "I don't want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I'm not doing it out of fear you morons, I'm doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents," she said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope says coronavirus should spark new environmental awareness

The drastic reduction in pollution during coronavirus lockdowns around the world should lead to greater concern for the environment as restrictions are lifted, Pope Francis said on Sunday.At his Sunday address in St. Peters Square, Francis ...

Every time a woman threatens patriarchy, she is branded a witch: Rahul Bose on ‘Bulbbul’

For actor Rahul Bose, Bulbbul offered a chance to be a part of a story that was told with a great deal of sensitivity and realism by reinterpreting a folklore to narrate the coming-of-age story of a woman. Bose, whose varied filmography acr...

No ring of fire seen from Goa during annular solar eclipse

Many Goans watched the annular solar eclipse on Sunday though dark monsoon clouds blocked a clear view at many places. However, formation of a ring of fire, the main attraction of the celestial event, was not visible from the coastal state....

Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital

At least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting in Texas capital, officials said SundayFive adults with serious, potentially life threatening injuries were taken to local hospitals by Austin-Travis County EMS, the organizatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020