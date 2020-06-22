Left Menu
Development News Edition

I've cut direct source of insult and abuse in my life: Sonakshi after deactivating Twitter

Actor Sonakshi Sinha says she didn't think twice before deactivating her Twitter profile she is "better off" without the negativity on the social media platform. The 33-year-old actor said she realised staying away from Twitter is beneficial for her.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:21 IST
I've cut direct source of insult and abuse in my life: Sonakshi after deactivating Twitter
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha (Image source: Instagram)

Actor Sonakshi Sinha says she didn't think twice before deactivating her Twitter profile she is "better off" without the negativity on the social media platform. Last week, the "Dabangg 3" star announced that she was steering clear of the microblogging site and also disabled the comments section of her Instagram account.

Sonakshi elaborated on her decision to deactivate Twitter, on which she had amassed around 16 million followers since joining the platform, on late Sunday night. "Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which I've garnered over the last ten years. Just like that. And I'm better off for it. "I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it'll never reach me," she captioned the video. The 33-year-old actor said she realized staying away from Twitter is beneficial for her. "Some people are celebrating like they won something. I'm happy for you. You are feeling it, good for you, no one cares. But let's face it, I've cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. "I've taken away your power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family, and my friends. I've taken away that access you had to me, that I had given you so trustingly. So there's only one winner here. Me." The actor said it is the support of people who love her that has kept her going.

"I request you all to keep spreading that love and light wherever you go and to as many people as you can. Because love is the answer. Always," she wrote. On Sunday, actor Sonam Kapoor also opened up about the social media abuse she has been receiving amid the 'outsider versus insider' debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Japan to withdraw bid for 2023 women's World Cup

The Japan Football Association is expected to pull out of bidding for the 2023 Womens World Cup. The Japanese news agency Kyodo on Monday reported the pending withdrawal and cited unnamed sources at the JFA.That would clear the way for a jo...

India's economic recovery more likely to be 'U' or 'W' shaped and not 'V': Analysts

Indias economic recovery is more likely to be a U or W shaped rather than V as the impact of COVID-19 will be profound on a nation that was already struggling for growth prior to the pandemic, analysts said. Before the onset of COVID, India...

Better coaching system is helping us scout good players: Bibiano Fernandes

India U-16 head coach Bibiano Fernandes attributed to the batch-wise improvement of his team to the fact that there are more educated coaches at the grassroots level in the country at the moment. The change of coach education has revolution...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

South Korea is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus infections, health authorities said. Brazil officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.98 million people have been reported to be infected by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020