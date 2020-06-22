Left Menu
Bette Midler's daughter marries amid COVID-19 pandemic

The "Having A Night" podcast co-host shared a photo from her wedding day on Instagram where the groom is seen smearing cake on her face. "In the midst of COVID, a piece of $h!t president, and the power and poignancy of the Black Lives Matter movement, I got married," Sophie wrote highlighting the contemporary times.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Theatre actor Sophie von Haselberg, daughter of stage and screen legend Bette Midler, has tied the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic. The "Having A Night" podcast co-host shared a photo from her wedding day on Instagram where the groom is seen smearing cake on her face.

"In the midst of COVID, a piece of $h!t president, and the power and poignancy of the Black Lives Matter movement, I got married," Sophie wrote highlighting the contemporary times. "Because honestly, WHY NOT. It's great to have cake smeared on your face by someone you love! And hot DAMN do I love this man!" she said, without revealing the identity of her husband.

Bette also talked to Manila Bulletin about her daughter's quarantine wedding, describing it as an intimate affair. "It was a pandemic wedding, a very small wedding, and her husband, her new husband, hasn't had a haircut in three months. So she looked online on how to cut hair and she gave him a pretty good haircut. I mean, that is the world we are living in now," the "Hocus Pocus" star said.

Bette is married to artist Martin von Haselberg for the last 36 years.

