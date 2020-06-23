She'll tell us: Katy Perry on her baby girl's name

Singer Katy Perry says she and fiance, actor Orlando Bloom has come up with a list of names that they are considering for their soon-to-be-born daughter but the final decision rests on the baby. Perry opened up about her pregnancy during a Zoom interview with Boston-based radio station Mix 104.1. "We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us. I'll look at her and go, 'Oh, yeah, yeah, you are here, you are that'," the 35-year-old singer said.

Perry said Bloom, who is already a father to nine-year-old son Flynn from his previous marriage to Australian model Miranda Kerr, can't wait to welcome their daughter. "I think he's really excited for a little girl. They say that little girls are, you know, daddy's little girl. That's how it's going to be. We'll see," she added.

The "Daisies" singer further said that though she is "excited" about giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic, she is also feeling "every emotion under the sun" during the pregnancy. "I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed. I've been all of it. The world is just a wild time, and it's a wild time to bring life into the world.

"People were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, 'Man, the world feels a little uncertain,' and now it really feels shaky boots," Perry added. The singer and Bloom, 43, were also set to have a summer wedding, which was delayed in the wake of the pandemic.