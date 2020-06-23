Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 likely to be out in 2021, Season 3 confirmed, get other updates

Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 renewed? Yes, it has already been renewed. The anime lovers will be quite happy to know that even Season 3 has already been renewed. The success of Season 1 was massive that opened doors for multiple seasons and the series creators are all set to work on Season 2 and Season 3.

The Rising of the Shield Hero already recorded a wonderful IMDB rating of 8/10. This score made many people watch and help a sudden increase of viewership. Although the official date for the second season is not officially announced, still anime lovers expected the second season by the end of this year.

The release of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 was highly expected in this year, but China-sponsored coronavirus has almost collapsed the global entertainment industry. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill and incurred unfathomable loss in the last couple of months. Thus, fans need to know quite a long time for the second moie.

The series lovers will see more of Naofumi Iwatani and his gang in the second seasonthat comprises of Filo and Raphtalia. Together they will give the effort to save the world and unravel the secrets about Waves. Apart from Naofumi, Raphtalia and Filothem, new faces will also be seen in interesting roles in the second season.

The imminent season is likely to see more new characters. The plot will revolve around the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned into a parallel world along with three other young men from parallel universes to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves. The young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo will also face new enemy, who will be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever met before.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 may not have an official release date but it is expected to be out anytime in 2021. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese novel series.

