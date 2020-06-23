Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 984 to reveal many unexpected things, know what they’re

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-06-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 02:37 IST
One Piece Chapter 984 to reveal many unexpected things, know what they're
Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 984 are yet to be revealed but many new things will be coming up in it. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

One Piece Chapter 984 will after a hiatus this week. The manga lovers are quite excited to know what they can see in the imminent chapter. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

One Piece Chapter 984 will have a story in which Momonosuke has to be the one in the worst situation. However, he gets a big opportunity to redeem himself. Oden will be seen fulfilling his promise of saving herself and one way the manga enthusiasts can see that happening is for him to turn into his dragon form.

Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 984 are yet to be revealed but we believe that the situation of Momonosuke is a very important part of the manga. Even the meeting between Luffy and Yamato will also be continued in the imminent chapter.

Yamato had been waiting for the Straw Hats captain, and this opens plenty of unanswered questions such as why Kaido's son is going against his father's will, EconoTimes noted. Aside from surprisingly helping him against Ulti and Page One, it's intriguing to know why Yamato was waiting for Luffy.

Though there's a good chance that Yamato doesn't have a good father-son relationship with Emperor, there could be a far greater reason he wanted to meet Luffy. Also, it seems like Yamato knew the Straw Hat Pirates captain for a very long time, Inquisitr noted.

One Piece Chapter 984 may unbox one mystery related to Yamato's club. He was featured carrying a club just like his dad and also using his popular technique Thunder Bagua. By knocking Ulti out with just one hit, it's crystal clear that Yamato inherited Emperor Kaido's extraordinary power.

One Piece Chapter 984 will be released on July 5 after a week hiatus. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime.

