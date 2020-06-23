Left Menu
Emmys switch to online voting, but annual gala still set for November

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is sticking with a November date for its 48th International Emmy Awards, the organisation announced Tuesday.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is sticking with a November date for its 48th International Emmy Awards, the organisation announced Tuesday. But in one change due to the coronavirus pandemic, semi-final judging will now take place online.

According to Variety, the nominations will be announced in late September, while the awards gala is currently scheduled to take place on November 23. The International Academy said it "is exploring and working on various configurations for its November gala celebrations with an in-person component, should circumstances permit." Usually, the International Emmy judging panels are hosted by members at in-person events throughout the world. Normally, hosts recommend and invite the jury members to participate in these closed-door panels, which determine category nominees. Now, all online semi-final judging will be administered by the video platform- Frame.io.

The International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner said, "We're proud to say that the International Emmy Awards competition is on course for its November celebrations thanks, more than ever, to our members and sponsors. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but it takes the world to run this global competition." The International Emmy Awards competition has three rounds of judging over a six-month period. (ANI)

