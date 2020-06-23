Left Menu
Siddharth Roy Kapur nabs rights to William Dalrymple bestseller book 'The Anarchy'

Bollywood film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur's production house has acquired rights to the best-selling historical epic 'The Anarchy

23-06-2020
Siddharth Roy Kapur nabs rights to William Dalrymple bestseller book 'The Anarchy'
Siddharth Roy Kapur's production house acquires rights to William Dalrymple bestseller book 'The Anarchy' (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur's production house has acquired rights to the best-selling historical epic 'The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise Of The East India Company' by historian-writer William Dalrymple. On Tuesday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on Twitter and also revealed that the production house, Roy Kapur Films, will adapt the book into a series.

"#Update: #SiddharthRoyKapur's production house #RoyKapurFilms acquires rights of #WilliamDalrymple's bestseller #TheAnarchy: The Relentless Rise Of The East India Company... Will adapt the book into a series," his tweet read. Released in 2019, the book chronicles how the East India Company rose to prominence in the second half of the 18th century, in the backdrop of the fall of the Mughal Empire. (ANI)

