Ariana Grande sends food, coffee to Kentucky voters waiting in queue
As the voters from America's Kentucky stood in queues waiting for their turn to cast their vote, Musician Ariana Grande sent trucks of food and coffee to help them stay fueled.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 09:28 IST
As the voters from America's Kentucky stood in queues waiting for their turn to cast their vote, Musician Ariana Grande sent trucks of food and coffee to help them stay fueled. According to Fox News, a handful of the states are holding primaries including Kentucky where the elections are being closely watched.
As people in large numbers arrive for casting their votes, the queue grew longer extending the waiting times. The '7 Rings' singer took to Twitter and informed the voters that she had sent food and coffee trucks for those waiting in the queue.
"Sent some food and coffee trucks for everyone waiting in line! Please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u," Grande said. In another Tweet, Grande shared a picture of a several people wearing shirts that had signs reading 'black votes matter,' and 'vote today.'
The musician's fans poured love for her and thanked her for helping the voters and flooded the comment section. (ANI)
