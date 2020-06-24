Left Menu
Development News Edition

Richard Armitage to lead 'Now & Then' adaptation

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-06-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 09:30 IST
Richard Armitage to lead 'Now & Then' adaptation

"The Hobbit" series star Richard Armitage will be playing the lead role in the upcoming movie, "Now & Then"

Based on William Corlett's award-winning novel of the same name, the film will be directed by filmmaker Adrian Noble, best known for Vanessa Redgrave and Timothy Spall-starrer "Mrs Lowry and Son". Matt Western has adapted the film's script from the book, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Armitage, 48, will essay the role of Christopher Metcalfe, who returns to his childhood home following the death of his father, confronting memories of his time in school and an intense, passionate affair he shared with fellow student, Stephen Walker. The film, which will be produced by Croatian film and TV producer Bruno Mustic, is scheduled to shoot in the UK and Croatia in early 2021.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

4 more persons recover from COVID-19 in Meghalaya: CM

Four more persons have recovered from COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total number of coronavirus cured patients in the state to 41, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said. Only four active COVID-19 cases are now in Meghalaya as 41 people ha...

Lakers' Bradley opts out of NBA's restart, cites son's health

The Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers will be without a starter when the NBA season resumes, as guard Avery Bradley announced Tuesday that he will not join the team next month in central Florida. Bradley told ESPN that his decis...

Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall in next 3-4 hrs: IMD

Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad are likely to receive rainfall in the next three to four hours, said Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre RWFC, Delhi.Rainfall wou...

Logistical hurdles could slow troop withdrawal from Germany

The Defense Department is reviewing options to begin pulling about 10,000 troops out of Germany, as directed by President Donald Trump. But even though some may be shifted to neighbouring Poland, the withdrawal will still present complex lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020