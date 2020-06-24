Left Menu
Anushka Sharma paints the sky red as 'Bulbbul' hits Netflix today

As her horror production venture- 'Bulbbul' - arrives on Netflix today, actor Anushka Sharma posted a scenic picture of herself with red-painted sky in the background.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 11:49 IST
Actor Anushka Sharma (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As her horror production venture- 'Bulbbul' - arrives on Netflix today, actor Anushka Sharma posted a scenic picture of herself with red-painted sky in the background. Sharma took to Instagram to post the picture in which she is seen sitting at a pretty corner of her house under a cloudy sky.

"The sky is painting the whole town red. Are you ready for what's coming? #Bulbbul releases today, only on @netflix_in," she wrote in the caption. The post was soon flooded with comments from the fans of the 'Sultan' actor.

The Indian Netflix original features several actors like Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the periodic horror drama has been bankrolled by Anushka Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Films.(ANI)

