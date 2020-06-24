Saroj Khan doing better, will be discharged soon, says family 

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who was admitted to hospital here, is under observation and doing fine, family sources said on Wednesday. Khan was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20 after she complained of breathing problems. A source close to her family told PTI that the 71-year-old choreographer is doing better and will be discharged soon.

"She is under observation but is doing fine. She is much better. She shall be discharged soon," the source said. Following her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done on Khan, which turned out to be negative. Meanwhile, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to assure the people that there is "nothing to worry" as the veteran choreographer is doing well. "Just spoke to people looking after Saroj Ji. She is in fact in hospital. But doing well. Should be out in a day or two. Nothing to worry. Was there for regular treatment. Felt weak, got admitted. Tested Covidy too. Negative," he posted. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli tweeted that he spoke to Khan's son, Raju, who assured him that the choreographer is recuperating. "She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. No COVID. She’s better now. He (Raju) thanks everyone for their prayers and wishes. We hope and pray our beloved Masterji is home soon," he wrote. In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs. The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including "Dola Re Dola" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Devdas" , "Ek Do Teen" from Madhuri Dixit-starrer "Tezaab" and "Ye Ishq Haaye" from "Jab We Met" in 2007. She last choreographed for "Tabaah Hogaye", featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production "Kalank" in 2019.