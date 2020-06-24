Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toronto Film Festival to take virtual turn due to coronavirus pandemic

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will be a hybrid of physical screenings and virtual events because of this new pandemic reality.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:43 IST
Toronto Film Festival to take virtual turn due to coronavirus pandemic
Cameron Bailey, artistic director and co-head of TIFF. Image Credit: ANI

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will be a hybrid of physical screenings and virtual events because of this new pandemic reality. According to Variety, the mega event, TIFF unspools between September 10 through September 19 and will include screenings of roughly 50 films during its initial five days. The following plan is subject to approval by the city and provincial health officials.

Some of these films include 'Ammonite,' directed by Francis Lee of 'God's Own Country' renown; 'Another Round,' from Danish auteur Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark); 'Concrete Cowboys,' an adaptation of the novel Ghetto Cowboy from director Ricky Staub; 'Bruised,' the directorial debut film of Oscar-winner Halle Berry (USA); and 'True Mothers' by Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase. More titles will be announced over the summer. TIFF generates more than 200 million USD in annual economic activity for Toronto and Ontario, which helped spur the festival's organisers to come up with a plan for operating safely during COVID-19.

However, other film festivals such as Tribeca or the New York Film Festival have been cancelled, postponed or reconstituted as virtual events. TIFF, earlier this week, laid off 31 full-time staff positions because of closures related to COVID-19. The organisation said it expects there to be a 50 per cent reduction in revenue from 2019, putting a severe financial strain on its operations.

For the first time in its history, TIFF will launch a digital platform for the festival. Over the 10 days, the platform will host digital screenings, as well as numerous talks and special events. Cameron Bailey, artistic director and co-head of TIFF said, "The pandemic has hit TIFF hard, but we've responded by going back to our original inspiration -- to bring the very best in film to the broadest possible audience.Our teams have had to rethink everything, and open our minds to new ideas. In countless video calls over the past three months we have rebuilt our festival for 2020 drawing on our five decades of commitment to strong curation, support for filmmakers and engagement with audiences."

For its 45th year, TIFF will be welcoming 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors as TIFF ambassadors. It's a group that will include Ava DuVernay, Taika Waititi, Anurag Kashyap, Nicole Kidman, Martin Scorsese, Nadine Labaki, Alfonso Cuaron, Riz Ahmed, Rian Johnson, Jason Reitman, Isabelle Huppert and Claire Denis. Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of TIFF said, "We could never have anticipated the global seismic changes we would be facing in 2020.We tapped into the original spirit of the Festival from when it began in 1976 as our guiding light. The distilled edition of TIFF 2020 reflects a deep love of film, passion for our loyal audiences, commitment to the industry and a whole lot of heart." (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pacers' Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon tested positive for the coronavirus, the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday. Brogdon, 27, has been active in racial and social justice efforts since the coronavirus pandemic caused a work stoppag...

Doping-U.S. threatens to pull WADA funding as war of words escalates

The United States is threatening to cut off funding to the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA unless it immediately enacts serious reforms, according to a report by the White Houses Office of National Drug Control Policy ONDCP.If WADA does not c...

Delhi govt revises COVID response plan: House-to-house screening by Jul 6, rigorous monitoring

Completing house-to-house screening for coronavirus by July 6, admitting positive patients in highly dense area to care centres and CCTV or drone monitoring to prohibit movement inside containment zones are among the eight-point revised COV...

FEATURE-Calls for reparations gain steam as U.S. reckons with racial injustice

By Nellie Peyton and Christine Murray WASHINGTONMEXICO CITY, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - W hen California State Assemblywoman Shirley Weber introduced a bill last year to study reparations for African Americans, she was worried peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020