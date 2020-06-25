Left Menu
Will The Boys Season 2 release in July? What we know so far

Updated: 25-06-2020 03:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 03:22 IST
Will The Boys Season 2 release in July? What we know so far
Image Credit: Facebook / The Boys

Get ready for The Boys Season 2! It is almost ready to make an entry on Amazon Prime. Albeit it doesn't have an official exact release date, still we are expecting it in July this year.

Amazon fans are expecting The Boys Season 2 is July 2020 as Season 1 was premiered on July 26, 2019. However, it will see the retuning of most of the surviving members of the cast, including The Boys themselves headed up by Karl Urban as the intimidating Billy Butcher. Jack Quaid will also return as his newest accomplice Hughie Campbell.

The Boys Season 2 will also see the returning of Laz Alonso's Marvin and Tomer Capon's Frenchie, two members of The Boys who frequently clash over. The series' twitter account has posted a picture of the vigilante group showing their middle fingers, which means their trademark bad attitude is still with them.

The Boys primarily focuses on two groups: the Seven, Vought International's premier superhero team, and the titular Boys, vigilantes looking to keep the corrupted heroes under control.

The Boys is set in a universe where superpowered individuals are recognized as heroes by the general public and owned by powerful corporation Vought International, which markets and monetizes them. Outside of their heroic personas, most are arrogant and corrupt.

The Boys Season 2 is likely to have eight episodes like the first season. However, nothing is confirmed yet. It is yet to get a trailer and an exact release date.

