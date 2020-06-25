Left Menu
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:05 IST
Abhishek Bachchan unveils Amit Sadh's character teaser in Amazon Original Series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'
Character poster of Amit Sadh in 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the trailer release of his debut Amazon Prime Video series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows,' actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday put out a new teaser of the show introducing the character of Amit Sadh. Bachchan took to Instagram to share the power-packed teaser featuring the 'Kai Po Che!' actor who is reprising his revered role as Inspector Kabir Sawant in the new series.

In the teaser, he is seen mysteriously landing up in a jail, raising curiosity and an interesting layer to the mystery of this much-awaited crime thriller. Speaking on the unveiling of his character in the show, Sadh said, "excited to return as Kabir Sawant in a new, un-imaginable avatar! Breathe and Kabir have connected with fans all over the world and the show's theme of going the distance to protect the ones you love has resonated all across."

"This new story has become even more special with Abhishek and Nithya joining in and together, we can't wait to take you back to the world of Breathe. This time, Into The Shadows," he added. Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who will be seen in the lead roles, along with Saiyami Kher. The show is slated to release on 10 July 2020 on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma. The trailer of the show is scheduled for launch on 1 July 2020.(ANI)

