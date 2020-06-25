Left Menu
Development News Edition

Film, TV bodies resolve issues, pave way for shooting resumption

All the production activities in the city were suspended in mid-March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. There were reports that CINTAA and FWICE called off shootings of some TV shows, which were scheduled to start from Tuesday, after IFTPC failed to meet their demands for insurance cover.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:38 IST
Film, TV bodies resolve issues, pave way for shooting resumption

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and the Indian Film and TV Producers' Council (IFTPC) on Thursday said they have "amicably resolved" issues regarding insurance cover and salary for their members to restart filming activities immediately.  Last month, Maharashtra government allowed shooting of films, TV serials and web series with certain conditions. All the production activities in the city were suspended in mid-March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

There were reports that CINTAA and FWICE called off shootings of some TV shows, which were scheduled to start from Tuesday, after IFTPC failed to meet their demands for insurance cover.  In a virtual meeting held among the three bodies, IFTPC agreed to provide two sets of insurance coverage.  A death cover of Rs 25 lakh due to COVID-19 and hospitalisation cover of Rs 2 lakh will be provided uniformly across all hierarchy of the cast and crew. "Apart from the insurance, IFTPC also assured that every precautions as per the government’s guidelines will be put in place to ensure utmost safety for the entire cast and crew," read a joint statement from the bodies.  The 90-day cycle for payment in the TV industry has often come under scanner with many in the industry asking for it to be done away with, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.  In the meeting, a decision was also taken to reduce the period of credit for cast and crew from existing 90 days to 30 days for at least the first three months.  "Mutually negotiated pay cuts without actors facing any sanctions, and continued dialogue with all parties for easing working conditions were also agreed to, without delaying the resumption of shootings.

"IFTPC acknowledged the contributions of CINTAA and FWICE who in these extraordinary situations showed exemplary understanding and maturity in the workers and the national interest," the statement read.  IFTPC, CINTAA, FWICE and the broadcasters announced that the shooting will now begin immediately..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Over 18 lakh people given ayurvedic concoction against virus: Rajasthan minister

Over 18 lakh people in Rajasthan were given an ayurvedic concoction as an immunity booster against coronavirus, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday. The minister said that the process for the distribution of the concoction k...

Honda commences pre-launch bookings for all new City

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Thursday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for the new mid-sized sedan City, which is all set to hit the market next month. Customers can book the fifth generation City from the comfort of their home thr...

Tennis-Thiem 'extremely sorry' for Adria Tour antics

World number three Dominic Thiem is extremely sorry for the way players conducted themselves at Novak Djokovics Adria Tour exhibition event after which four players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Austrian said on Thursday. D...

Spain proposes economy minister Calvino to head Eurogroup

Spain has proposed its Economy Minister Nadia Calvino to head the influential Eurogroup of 19 euro zone finance ministers, the government said on Thursday, becoming the first country to formally announce a candidate. Calvino, also a deputy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020