Keke Palmer-starrer 'Alice' adds Common, Jonny Lee Miller
Peter Lawson is producing the project with Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa of Steel Springs Pictures on board as executive producers. Steel Springs Pictures is also fully financing the project. Filming is slated to begin this August in Georgia..PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-06-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 09:28 IST
Actor-rapper Common and "Elementary" alum Jonny Lee Miller have joined Keke Palmer in the thriller "Alice". The movie, inspired by true events, will mark filmmaker Krystin Ver Linden's directorial debut. She has also penned the script, reported Deadline.
It will chronicle the story a woman of servitude in 1800s Georgia, who escapes the 55-acre confines of her captor to discover the shocking reality that exists beyond the tree line it's 1973. Peter Lawson is producing the project with Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa of Steel Springs Pictures on board as executive producers. Steel Springs Pictures is also fully financing the project.
Filming is slated to begin this August in Georgia.
ALSO READ
Commonwealth Games-Athletes to be allowed to take a knee in protest, says Games chief
Chamber urges APPO members to implement Commonsense Energy Agenda
Commonwealth chief joins global leaders to speak at the Africa Summit 2020
Uncommon for COVID-19 to spread from mother to baby during pregnancy: Study
Govt burdening common man with high taxes on petrol, diesel: Congress