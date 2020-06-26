Keke Palmer-starrer 'Alice' adds Common, Jonny Lee Miller

Actor-rapper Common and "Elementary" alum Jonny Lee Miller have joined Keke Palmer in the thriller "Alice". The movie, inspired by true events, will mark filmmaker Krystin Ver Linden's directorial debut. She has also penned the script, reported Deadline.

It will chronicle the story a woman of servitude in 1800s Georgia, who escapes the 55-acre confines of her captor to discover the shocking reality that exists beyond the tree line it's 1973. Peter Lawson is producing the project with Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa of Steel Springs Pictures on board as executive producers. Steel Springs Pictures is also fully financing the project.

Filming is slated to begin this August in Georgia.