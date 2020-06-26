Left Menu
Development News Edition

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ pushed to August 12

It’s the second delay for the highly-anticipated movie, which was originally scheduled to release on July 17 but was postponed to July 31 due to coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-06-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 09:57 IST
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ pushed to August 12

Warner Bros has moved its Christopher Nolan-directed espionage thriller “Tenet” from July 31 to August 12. It’s the second delay for the highly-anticipated movie, which was originally scheduled to release on July 17 but was postponed to July 31 due to coronavirus pandemic. “Warner Bros. is committed to bringing ‘Tenet’ to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time. In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. “We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy,” a Warner Bros spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline

The studio has also delayed the US re-release of Nolan’s sci-fi blockbuster “Inception, in honour of the film’s 10th anniversary, to July 31

“Tenet” features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, Dimple Kapadia and Himesh Patel.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

India retains Tier-2 category in trafficking report, US advises increase probes in cases

The United States in its Trafficking in Persons TIP report for the year 2020 released on Thursday local time, placed India in the Tier-2 category for the seventh time in a row since 2013 suggesting that the country increase investigations, ...

Actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks to play Ms. Frizzle in ‘The Magic School Bus’ live-action movie

Actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks has been roped in to play fearless science teacher Ms Frizzle in the live-action feature adaption of popular 90s animated series The Magic School Bus. The animated show was based on the Scholastic book series...

Rocket League reveals The Field league

Rocket League game-maker Psyonix is teaming with tournament coordinator Rival Esports to create a new season-based league called The Field. Details of The Field were announced Thursday on the Rocket Leagues esports website. The goal of the ...

Netherlands agrees to contribute 3.4 bln euros to Air France-KLM bailout

The Dutch government has reached a deal with France to contribute 3.4 billion euros 3.8 billion to an Air France-KLM bailout that had strained relations between the airline groups state shareholders, sources told Reuters. The agreement will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020