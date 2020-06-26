Hulu, BBC team up for series on Sally Rooney's 'Conversations with Friends'

Hulu has once again partnered with BBC for the series adaptation of author Sally Rooney's debut novel "Conversations with Friends" . According to Deadline, Hulu has boarded the new 12-part show, which BBC had green lit in February.

The streamer had previously collaborated with BBC for "Normal People" , which was also based on a novel by Rooney. "Normal People" has been an overwhelming success for both the companies and has made stars of the show's lead pair, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal. "Conversations with Friends" , which was published in 2017, follows two female college students in Dublin who forge an unexpected, strange and sexually charged relationship with an older married couple, which results in a complicated pair of love triangles that upends their lives.

Director Lenny Abrahamson and writer Alice Birch, who had worked on "Normal People" , are also back for the new show. "Conversations with Friends" will be executive produced by Ed Guiney alongside Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Rose Garnett Tommy Bulfin and Rooney and Abrahamson. Catherine Magee will serve as the series producer.

"Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories. After bringing that to life in Normal People to an overwhelmingly positive response, we are honoured to do the same with Conversations with Friends," Beatrice Springborn, VP Content at Hulu, said in a statement. "We are excited to continue our creative partnership with Sally, Element Pictures, Lenny and the BBC, which has been a dream collaboration," she added.