Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gerard Butler says 'Angels Has Fallen', 'Den of Thieves' sequels are in works

We're toying away with another really fantastic idea that we're working on at the moment that obviously we can't say too much about," the actor said. Butler also talked about his 2018 action-crime movie "Den of Thieves", saying that the film's director, Christian Gudegast is actively working on its sequel.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:16 IST
Gerard Butler says 'Angels Has Fallen', 'Den of Thieves' sequels are in works

Actor Gerard Butler has revealed that the sequels to his films, "Angels Has Fallen" and "Den of Thieves" , are being developed. "Angels Has Fallen" , directed by Ric Roman Waugh, was the third part in the blockbuster "Fallen" series that centres around Butler's character, Secret Service agent Mike Banning. The 2019 movie was preceded by "Olympus Has Fallen" (2013) and "London Has Fallen" (2016).

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Butler said they are "toying" with the idea for a fourth film. "I think you will be seeing another. We're toying away with another really fantastic idea that we're working on at the moment that obviously we can't say too much about," the actor said.

Butler also talked about his 2018 action-crime movie "Den of Thieves" , saying that the film's director, Christian Gudegast is actively working on its sequel. "We're working on that script at the moment, and I'm getting pages daily from Christian. It's a fun ride, spreading across North America into Europe and the diamond district of Marseilles. "It's very cool and has a more European vibe this time. All the fun characters, Big Nick, Donnie, and Lobbin' Bob (Jordan Bridges), will be back. And I'm really excited about it," the actor said.

"Den of Thieves" , released in 2018, also featured Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Pablo Schreiber, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Evan Jones, Dawn Olivieri, Mo McRae, and Max Holloway. Butler is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming feature "Greenland" . The movie is scheduled to be released in the US on August 14.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Congress pays tributes to Ladakh martyrs

The Rajasthan Congress on Friday paid homage to the soldiers martyred in the recent violent India-China faceoff in Ladakh. Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot attended one such programme at...

Australian politician's home, office raided in foreign interference probe

Australias federal police and intelligence agency raided the home and parliamentary office of a New South Wales state politician on Friday in an investigation Prime Minister Scott Morrison has linked to foreign interference.State Labor Part...

Tensions rise at virus hotspot apartments in southern Italy

The governor of a southern Italian region insisted on Friday that Bulgarian farm workers who live in an apartment complex with dozens of COVID-19 cases must stay inside for 15 days, not even emerging for food. Wearing a mask to discourage v...

Soccer-Premier League CEO Masters to face parliamentary committee over Project Restart

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will face questions from a British parliamentary committee next week on soccers restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The English top-flight resumed playing on June 17 without fans in attendance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020