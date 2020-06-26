Jungkook becomes first singer to hit 10bn views on TikTok

BTS' Jungkook is always on the headlines these days. He continues to dominate social media also. Now Jungkook has recently surpassed 10 billion views on his TikTok hashtag. The record makes Jungkook the first and only singer to reach the milestone on the video-sharing podium.

Jungkook has now become the most viewed singer on TikTok. His global fans and followers are continuously watching videos related to him with #Jungkook. The matter popped up after the Black Lives Matter movement hashtag reached 10 billion views on the platform.

According to Jakarta Post, Jungkook has also smashed music charts and stats on various social media platforms. His 2018 solo track titled Euphoria was named the longest-charting song by a male K-pop artist in the Billboard chart for World Digital Song Sales, gaining an impressive victory for 26 weeks.

Jungkook and BTS' popularity is on the rise. The show Crash Landing on You mentions Jungkook's name and BTS fans who are called ARMY, are very excited about the whole ordeal.

The South Korean boy brand, BTS just got mentioned in Crash Landing on You. In episode 7, Son Ye-jin's character, Yoon Se-ri took Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin) to the hospital as he was injured. When Cho Cheol-gang (Oh Man-seok) and his crew raided the hospital to arrest Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri, the latter ran into someone who was asking too many questions. She said that she was well aware that the latter had been watching BTS videos, so she shouldn't talk much and escape.

