Disney's 'Mulan' delayed to August 21

Disney has once again postponed the release of its much-awaited live-action feature "Mulan" amid a resurgence in the coronavirus cases in the US. The movie, featuring Liu Yifei and directed by Niki Caro, was set to open in the theatres in the US on July 25 but will now release on August 21, reported Deadline.

The movie was originally scheduled to debut in theatres across the globe from March 26 and in the US on March 27. "While the pandemic has changed our release plans for 'Mulan' and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," Disney's co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn and co-chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement.

"Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that's where we believe it belongs on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together," they added. The move comes a day after Warner Bros. postponed the release of Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic "Tenet" for a second time.

The film, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, is now expected to debut on August 12. Movie theatres across the world have been shut owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the US, major cinema chains such as AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, have been aiming to resume business in July.