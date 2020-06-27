Left Menu
Hugh Jackman, Diego Luna and Beanie Feldstein are among the major Hollywood names who will star in the homemade remake of 1987 movie "The Princess Bride".

Quibi ropes in star-studded cast for homemade remake of 'The Princess Bride'

Hugh Jackman, Diego Luna and Beanie Feldstein are among the major Hollywood names who will star in the homemade remake of 1987 movie "The Princess Bride" . Filmmaker Jason Reitman is helming the remake that was shot entirely at-home by each cast member using their phones. The project hails from short form video streaming platform Quibi.

The star-studded cast also includes couples Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Common and Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis, as well as Jennifer Garner, Elijah Wood, Jon Hamm, Beanie Feldstein, Lucas Hedges, Jenna Ortega, Jack Black, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Key, Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi and Zazie Beetz.  The original movie, based on author William Goldman's 1973 novel of the same name, tells the story of a farmhand named Westley, accompanied by companions befriended along the way, who must rescue his true love Princess Buttercup from the odious Prince Humperdinck. Beginning June 29, Quibi will release chapters of the fan-made movie every day for two weeks, reported Variety.

The actors will trade off roles throughout scenes, each paying homage to "The Princess Bride" in their own unique way. In addition, original director Rob Reiner will play "The Grandfather" and Fred Savage will reprise his role of "The Grandson".

