Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Definitely feel that there was some pressure on him from Bollywood' says Sushant Singh Rajput's brother Niraj

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother Niraj Kumar Bablu said that their family feels that the late actor was under some pressure from Bollywood, following the statement by film producer Sandeep Singh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:16 IST
'Definitely feel that there was some pressure on him from Bollywood' says Sushant Singh Rajput's brother Niraj
Sushant Singh Rajput (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother Niraj Kumar Bablu said that their family feels that the late actor was under some pressure from Bollywood, following the statement by film producer Sandeep Singh. Earlier, film producer Sandeep Singh claimed that Sushant had good relations with producers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and said that he wasn't under any kind of pressure and was also not the target of nepotism.

"We are still stuck with the religious formalities of Sushant. As far as the case is concerned there are big personalities in industry who have spoken about the behaviour of Bollywood with Sushant. So we definitely feel that there was some pressure on him from Bollywood otherwise these big Bollywood celebrities wouldn't have supported Sushant, so this should be investigated," Sushant's brother Niraj told ANI. On May 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Police say the actor died by suicide.

"We are in a wait and watch position on the results of the investigation," his brother added. In a recent interview with media, film producer, Sandip Ssingh claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput had good relations with film producers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and that Sushant wasn't in any kind of pressure, nor he is the target of nepotism."

Talking a stand on Sandip Singh's statement, Niraj said, "Sandip Ssingh might be a friend of Sushant he spoke to media on his personal capacity but as far as the investigation is underway, we should go with that." Earlier, Sandeep claimed that the late actor Sushant had good relations with film producers including Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar. And mentioned that the late star wasn't under any kind of pressure and was also not the target of nepotism

Talking about the statement issued by the film producer Sandeep Ssingh, Sushant's brother said, "police will investigate and will try to find out the reason of his death someone may speak whatever they want but we are going with police investigation police won't stop investigation on Sandip's statement or what I speak to media. If anyone tries to misguide or hide the truths from the investigation police won't accept it. They will have to put up the puzzle altogether. We as a family don't want to interfere in it, once all the aspects comes out will see what needs to be done." Sushant's brother also shared that the late actor was an inspiration for people, and that he wouldn't take a drastic and fatal decision of killing himself.

Niraj said, "What we know about him is that he was a very intelligent person, he used to inspire people...even the film he did, 'Chhichhore' also had a message on how to win on depression and not to commit suicide. So, a person like him who gave message not to commit suicide... how can he commit suicide? and we can't digest this. And at this point, the investigation is on we are not even accusing anyone so let the truth come out." On the issue whether they will demand CBI probe into the case, Niraj Singh Bablu said that currently, the Mumbai police is handling the case and the family will wait for the outcome of the investigation and then accordingly will decide upon the CBI probe into the case.

Niraj said, "In regards of CBI, big politicians, film stars and his fans have demanded CBI enquiry and in two-three days we will take a call on whether to involve CBI or not. But, it depends on the State government whether to handover Sushant's case to CBI or not ." He said, "So, as far as the case is with Mumbai Police we will wait for the outcome of the investigation, and accordingly if we feel that the investigation is not up to the mark will definitely demand CBI probe." (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

IDBI Bank to sell stake in insurance jv to partners

IDBI Bank on Saturday said its board has approved the sale of more than half of the banks 48 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd IFLI to current joint venture partners for Rs 595 crore. In a regulatory filing, IDBI Bank sai...

Digital media mode to support youth wellbeing during COVID-19: Study

With or without physical separation social-distancing due to COVID-19, youth are using social media to connect and support each other, according to a recent report based on youth making excessive use of media. Three leading researchers have...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 93 in J-K

Two coronavirus-related fatalities were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 93 in the Union Territory, officials said. A 45-year-old woman Batengoo Khanabal area of south Kashmirs Anantnag district passed ...

Mizoram to have FIFA certified football ground soon

Mizoram sports minister Robert Romawia Royte on Saturday said that the state will soon have a FIFA certified football ground at Kolasib town near the Assam border. Royte paid a visit and inspected the ongoing construction of Sports Authorit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020