Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ariana Grande throws herself 27th birthday party amid COVID-19, close relatives attend

American singer Ariana Grande threw an intimate birthday bash for herself.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 20:14 IST
Ariana Grande throws herself 27th birthday party amid COVID-19, close relatives attend
Ariana Grande (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Ariana Grande threw an intimate birthday bash for herself. According to TMZ, the 'Stuck with you' songstress hosted the party Friday night (local time) for a few of her close family and friends to celebrate as she turns 27.

Trucks traversed her Hollywood Hills street all day, delivering supplies and decorations for the birthday bash. As per the outlet, the 'Side to Side' songstress' guest list included, her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, as well as her mother and brother Frankie Grande.

Ariana and Dalton have pretty much been inseparable during self-quarantine. The outlet reported that in all, it appeared around a dozen people showed up for the party.

The theme of the party was 'Midsommar.' She showed off a flower crown, mimicking the May Queen scene in the flick. During the party, the security was heavy. While hired musclemen blocked off the street, the trappings of the party could be seen by all the neighbours. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Irdai asks insurers to offer corona standard policy by July 10

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, sector regulator Irdai has asked the general and health insurers to offer short-term COVID standard health policy or Corona Kavach Policy for individuals by July 10. Issuing the gu...

Suning, FPX score wins in LPL Summer Split

Suning and FunPlus Phoenix remained in the top half of the standings with wins Saturday in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Suning 4-3 stayed in seventh place with a 2-1 victory over winless Dominus Esports 0-6, wh...

Amit Shah visits newly created 10,000-bed COVID care facility in Delhi, reviews arrangements

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited a newly created COVID-19 care facility with over 10,000 beds in the national capital and reviewed arrangements. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied Shah during his visit to the ...

Railway provides 30,000 bed sheets, pillow covers to COVID-19 Care Centre in Delhi

Indian Railways on Saturday provided 30,000 bed sheets and pillow covers to the COVID-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur, informed the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. The 10,000 bedded COVID-19 Care Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020