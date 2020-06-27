Left Menu
Lata Mangeshkar remembers late composer R D Burman on his birth anniversary

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Saturday paid tribute to the late music maestro R D Burman on his birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 20:21 IST
Lata Mangeshkar remembers late composer R D Burman on his birth anniversary
Lata Mangeshkar remembers late composer R D Burman on his birth anniversary. Image Credit: ANI

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Saturday paid tribute to the late music maestro R D Burman on his birth anniversary. Rahul Dev Burman, or fondly called Pancham da was an exceptional composer who dots the era of early 70s and 80s with his great melodies.

Taking to Twitter, the evergreen singer recalled the bond she shared with the late composer, who left a rich legacy behind in the music industry. [{8449527c-1e3a-480e-acc4-31ed495a0ed7:intradmin/Lata_inline_27-6-20.PNG}]

The 'Lag Jaa Gale' singer, in her tweets, noted about the love Burman had for his father - Sachin Dev Burman, who is also yet another legendary music director. Talking about their bond, the 90-year-old singer explained that Burman used to share his happiness and sorrow with her.

'Bahon Mein Chale Aao,' 'Jaane Kya Baat,' 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na', to name a few, are some of the ever-hit classic songs given by the iconic singer under the unfettered musicianship of R D Burman. R D Burman was one such intelligent musician who could deliver classical music, but also could switch to westernized tunes. He was born in Kolkata, to legendary singer-composer Sachin Dev Burman, and lyricist Meera Dev Burman and was married to singer Asha Bhosle, and the pair recorded many hit songs, which remain the favourite to many music lovers.

'Aaja aaja main hoon pyar tera,' 'Chura liya hai tumne,' 'Yeh ladka hai Allah' are some of his still sung hit songs from a slew of many others. (ANI)

