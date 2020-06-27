Will Attack on Titan Season 4 bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close, what more we can see

Attack on Titan Season 4 is one of the most anticipated anime series of 2020. Since Season 3 dropped its finale in June 2019, fans are passionately waiting for the fourth season. Read further to know more on it.

The return of Attack on Titan Season 4 is undeniably a good news for the anime enthusiasts. However, fans are disappointed to know that the imminent fourth season is going to be the final season of the series. In other words, upcoming fourth season will mark end to the series.

We can't predict the number of episodes for Attack on Titan Season 4 like other anime series due to one reason. Season 1 consisted of 25 episodes, Season 2 of 12 episodes and Season 3 of 22 episodes. Thus, it is tough to predict the number of episodes for the fourth season.

The popularity of this series has invited Marvel crossovers, live-action movies and even an Easter egg on The Simpsons. Not only visuals of Season 4's trailer are awesome, it confirms huge challenges. The trailer introduces new Titans, new characters and new settings including older versions of main protagonists Eren and Mikasa.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. In Season 3, we got to see the exploration of Eren's fabled basement by unveiling the truth of the world about the Titans and the unknown history. Marley will also be returning to the fourth season including the lead cast.

The final season will involve more action elements including the introduction of the new roles. The rest of Titans will go back to their Home town and Starts Formation. However, the anime aficionados are happy at least that the fourth season has got a trailer in the last week of May during the global lockdown.

Fans really need to wait for Attack on Titan Season 4 as China-sponsored coronavirus has crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. The production is yet to commence as the world's health condition is still in a crucial state.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Season 5 may feature Joint Training Arc, League of Villains, many more