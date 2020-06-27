My Hero Academia Season 5 may feature Joint Training Arc, League of Villains, many more

If you an anime enthusiasts, then My Hero Academia Season 5 must be on the top of your list of famous anime series. The previous season left fans amazed waiting for more in the next season.

Fans will be happy to know that My Hero Academia Season 5 has been confirmed. A recent post on the show's Twitter account confirmed the news, following a post-credits teaser at the completion of the fourth season's finale.

If the tweet is translated, it reads, "Hiroaka 5th period is coming! My Hero Academia TV animation 5th production is decided! The new visual is also open!"

Despite the renewal of My Hero Academia Season 5 in April 2020, there have been no developmental updates. And the reason is common – coronavirus pandemic. China-sponsored Covid-19 has crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill.

As current development on My Hero Academia Season 5 seems not possible due to the pandemic situation, fans should up the hope of getting it in this year. The series is expected to come out in 2021.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to feature most of the cast of Season 4, which includes Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Chaco Muranaka, Clifford Chapin, Luci Christian, Kenya Lida, Izuku Midoriya and Justin Briner. In terms of plot, Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has, Gizmo Blaze noted.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to continue the rest of the story. If the series creators don't make any vital changes and go ahead with the story from the manga, then the fifth season may feature the Joint Training Arc, Meta Liberation Army arc, The League of Villains, and the past of Tomura Shigaraki, Gizmo Posts 24 revealed.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is expected to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is doesn't have an official release date, but it is expected to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

