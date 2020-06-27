Left Menu
Development News Edition

My Hero Academia Season 5 may feature Joint Training Arc, League of Villains, many more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:41 IST
My Hero Academia Season 5 may feature Joint Training Arc, League of Villains, many more
My Hero Academia Season 5 is expected to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

If you an anime enthusiasts, then My Hero Academia Season 5 must be on the top of your list of famous anime series. The previous season left fans amazed waiting for more in the next season.

Fans will be happy to know that My Hero Academia Season 5 has been confirmed. A recent post on the show's Twitter account confirmed the news, following a post-credits teaser at the completion of the fourth season's finale.

If the tweet is translated, it reads, "Hiroaka 5th period is coming! My Hero Academia TV animation 5th production is decided! The new visual is also open!"

Despite the renewal of My Hero Academia Season 5 in April 2020, there have been no developmental updates. And the reason is common – coronavirus pandemic. China-sponsored Covid-19 has crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill.

As current development on My Hero Academia Season 5 seems not possible due to the pandemic situation, fans should up the hope of getting it in this year. The series is expected to come out in 2021.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to feature most of the cast of Season 4, which includes Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Chaco Muranaka, Clifford Chapin, Luci Christian, Kenya Lida, Izuku Midoriya and Justin Briner. In terms of plot, Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has, Gizmo Blaze noted.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to continue the rest of the story. If the series creators don't make any vital changes and go ahead with the story from the manga, then the fifth season may feature the Joint Training Arc, Meta Liberation Army arc, The League of Villains, and the past of Tomura Shigaraki, Gizmo Posts 24 revealed.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is expected to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is doesn't have an official release date, but it is expected to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3 renewal, premiere updates, what latest we know so far

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

BJP accuses NC of hoodwinking people on new domicile rules

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Saturday accused the National Conference of hoodwinking the people over the new domicile rules and said the campaign unleashed by the party over the issue is going to boomerang. It said the biased an...

IDBI Bank to sell stake in insurance jv to partners

IDBI Bank on Saturday said its board has approved the sale of more than half of the banks 48 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd IFLI to current joint venture partners for Rs 595 crore. In a regulatory filing, IDBI Bank sai...

Digital media mode to support youth wellbeing during COVID-19: Study

With or without physical separation social-distancing due to COVID-19, youth are using social media to connect and support each other, according to a recent report based on youth making excessive use of media. Three leading researchers have...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 93 in J-K

Two coronavirus-related fatalities were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 93 in the Union Territory, officials said. A 45-year-old woman Batengoo Khanabal area of south Kashmirs Anantnag district passed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020