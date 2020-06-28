Left Menu
Dharmendra Deol celebrates 45 years of film 'Pratiggya'

Reminiscing the fond memories associated with his hit flick 'Pratiggya', Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Sunday shared a brief video clip of the ever-hit song from the film as the movie clocked 45 years on the horizon of Indian cinema.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 10:00 IST
Actor Dharmendra Deol's film 'Pratiggya' completes 45 years of its release (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The 84-year-old star marked the day by sharing a brief clip of the ever-hit song 'Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana,' featuring him along with timeless beauty Hema Malini. "Good morning...Friends, kuchh yaaden jo bhulaye nehin banteen ......," he tweeted.

The song, which remains a favourite among many, even today, is sung by legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. The storyline of 'Pratiggya' revolves around Ajit (Deol), a common villager, who strives for vengeance of his father's death.

Apart from the main duo, the action-comedy film also starred actor Ajit, Jagdeep, Mukri, Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi, Mehar Mittal, and Keshto Mukherjee. Dharmendra Deol, the iconic actor, has a long list of movies under his credits, including films like 'Apne,' 'Rajput,' 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat,' 'Jeevan Mrityu,' to name a few. (ANI)

