Dharmendra Deol celebrates 45 years of film 'Pratiggya'

Reminiscing the fond memories associated with his hit flick 'Pratiggya', Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Sunday shared a brief video clip of the ever-hit song from the film as the movie clocked 45 years on the horizon of Indian cinema. Released in the year 1975, the movie directed by Dulal Guha has always been a remarkable one under Deol's acting career list.

The 84-year-old star marked the day by sharing a brief clip of the ever-hit song 'Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana,' featuring him along with timeless beauty Hema Malini. "Good morning...Friends, kuchh yaaden jo bhulaye nehin banteen ......," he tweeted.

The song, which remains a favourite among many, even today, is sung by legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. The storyline of 'Pratiggya' revolves around Ajit (Deol), a common villager, who strives for vengeance of his father's death.

Apart from the main duo, the action-comedy film also starred actor Ajit, Jagdeep, Mukri, Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi, Mehar Mittal, and Keshto Mukherjee. Dharmendra Deol, the iconic actor, has a long list of movies under his credits, including films like 'Apne,' 'Rajput,' 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat,' 'Jeevan Mrityu,' to name a few. (ANI)