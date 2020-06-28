Michael B Jordan-starrer 'Without Remorse' pushed to February 2021

Spy thriller "Without Remorse" , featuring Michael B Jordan, has been once again delayed. The Paramount Pictures movie was originally scheduled to arrive in the theatres on September 18 but was pushed to October 2 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Deadline, the studio has now delayed the movie till February 26, 2021, to avoid a clash with Warner Bros' superhero feature "Wonder Woman 1984", which will release on October 2. "Without Remorse" is a new film series based on author Tom Clancy's character John Clark.

Jordan is taking on the part of John Terrence Kelly aka Clark, who is Clancy's second most famous character after Jack Ryan. First published in 1993, "Without Remorse" is an origin story about John Kelly, a Navy SEAL who avenges his wife''s murder only to find himself inside a larger conspiracy.

Stefano Sollima is directing the film, which also stars Brett Gelman, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jamie Bell..