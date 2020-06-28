Lena Waithe's comedy series 'Twenties' gets season two order from BET network

Writer-actor Lena Waithe's hit comedy series "Twenties" has scored a second season from Black Entertainment Television (BET) network Created by Waithe and showrun by Susan Fales-Hill, the semi-autobiographical show follows Hattie, a queer black girl who is chasing her dreams of being a screenwriter in Los Angeles alongside her two best friends, Marie and Nia. It features Jonica T Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown, and Big Sean.

"It took a long time to get this show on the air, but it was absolutely worth the wait. I needed THIS phenomenal cast and crew to make it happen. "I'm looking forward to continuing this journey with this amazing group of people and our incredible viewers," Waithe said in a statement posted on the network's official website.

Season one, which premiered in March this year, also guest stars Jenifer Lewis, Sean "Big Sean" Anderson, Rick Fox, Vanessa Williams, Seth Green, Iman Shumpert, Kym Whitley, Chuey Martinez, Marsha Thomason, and Nazanin Mandi. "The first season of TWENTIES, led by the incredible Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham, was a joy to watch in every sense. "BET has always been about empowering and elevating black stories and we’re so excited to see where Lena Waithe and Susan Fales-Hill’s remarkable vision takes us in the second season," Scott Mills, President of BET, said.